TOGLIATTI, Russia, April 4 The sale of a
controlling stake in Russia's largest carmaker AvtoVAZ
to Renault-Nissan will be postponed until at least the end of
April, said the head of Russian Technologies, which holds a
nearly 30 percent stake in AvtoVAZ.
"In the end of the month I'm planning to visit Paris to meet
(Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos) Ghosn and decide," Russian
Technologies' Sergei Chemezov told reporters.
Renault bought a 25 percent stake for $1 billion in late
2008, but shortly afterwards the financial crisis destroyed
sales and forced AvtoVAZ to be bailed out by the government.
Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan
have been in talks with AvtoVAZ's shareholders to take a
majority stake in the maker of Lada cars since 2011. The
alliance has been discussing taking effective control of AvtoVAZ
by doubling the 25 percent held by Renault.
Initially completion of the deal was expected by the end of
last year. Ghosn then said in February that a deal was expected
to be reached "in coming weeks'.
Renault and Nissan have already agreed to start building
their own models at AvtoVAZ's sprawling central Russian plant
and have the blessing of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to take
full control.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and
