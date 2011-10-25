(Adds background, detail)

MOSCOW Oct 25 Russia's largest carmaker Avtovaz said on Tuesday it more than doubled its net profit in the first six months of 2011, year on year, helped by rising Lada sales.

Avtovaz's first half net profit came in at 6.4 billion roubles ($209 million), while revenue rose 40 percent to 82.2 billion roubles.

Avtovaz, seen as a barometer for the Russian car market, sold 291,540 Ladas in the first half of the year, an increase of 31.3 percent.

Russia's overall car sales are expected to hit 2.45 million in 2011, the Association of European Businesses has forecast, as the market continues its recovery from a slump in 2009 that halved car sales. ($1 = 30.625 Russian Roubles)