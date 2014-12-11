Dec 11 Avtovaz OAO :

* Expects to decrease sales in 2014 by 18.3 pct versus last year, to 437,000 cars-Interfax

* Expected decrease of sales is due to slowdown in key macroeconomic indicators and car loans, as well as weakening of rouble, Interfax cites company representative as saying