Fitch Affirms Yunnan Provincial Investment at 'BBB+'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yunnan Provincial Investment Holdings Group Co. Ltd.'s (YIG) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on YIG's senior unsecured US dollar bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Yunnan Province: YIG's ratings are credit-linked to Yunnan province. This is reflected in YIG's 100% state