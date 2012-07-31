JOHANNESBURG, July 31 South Africa's government
pension fund has said it would not support the $138 million
buyout of media firm Avusa Ltd by a unit of investment
company Mvelaphanda Group, citing concern about its
proposed restructuring plan.
The Public Investment Corporation, which owns 17 percent of
Avusa, said in a statement on Monday that top shareholder
Mvelaphanda has so far been unsuccessful in its efforts to turn
around the company.
"This business underperformed with Mvelaphanda being one of
the significant shareholders, and therefore their continued
influence ... is of concern to the PIC."
Mvelaphanda in June launched a 1.1 billion rand ($138
million) bid for the roughly 80 percent stake in Avusa it didn't
already own. Avusa publishes the Sunday Times, a prominent South
African newspaper, and owns the Exclusive Books retail chain.
Mvelaphanda has said that 65 percent of Avusa shareholders
have backed its bid.
The PIC also said the deal would force Avusa to take on new
debt at time when it struggles with declining operating margins.
Shares of Avusa were flat at 23.25 rand at 0826 GMT, while
Mvelaphanda shares were untraded.
The All-share index, the widest measure of South African
stock performance, was little changed.
($1 = 8.2080 South African rand)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)