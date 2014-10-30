BRIEF-Industrial Multi Property trust says independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer
Oct 30 AVW Immobilien AG :
* Says full year pretax profit of about 2.8 million euros; achieved improvement in result by 13.6 million euros
* Sees further improvement in results in upcoming fical year
DUBAI, March 13 The government of Kuwait has released initial price guidance for its planned debut international bond issue at the wide end of market expectations, which may indicate Kuwait is willing to pay a premium for a very large deal.
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis