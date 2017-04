Jan 30 AVW Immobilien AG :

* H1 gross profit up 21.3 percent to 6.90 million euros ($8 million)

* Says H1 result before taxes significantly increased to 1.20 million euros

* H1 positive net result of 130,000 euros

* Sees FY 2014/2015 profit before tax of 2.00 million euros to 3.00 million euros

* Assumes that FY 2014/2015 EBT will move at the upper end of the range of 2 million euros - 3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)