SEOUL Nov 16 South Korean celebrities from the world of entertainment hit the red carpet in Seoul on Wednesday for the inaugural Asia Artist Awards honouring the best performers of the past year in the K-pop music and K-drama television genres.
Hundreds of screaming fans snapped pictures of actors such as Park Bo-gum and Park Shin-hye as well as K-pop bands EXO and BTS as they arrived at the Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University in Seoul.
Korean music, television and cinema has grown in popularity across Asia in recent years, a phenomenon known as "Hallyu" or "Korean Wave". (Reporting By Reuters Television)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
UPDATE 1-Caterpillar forecasts much lower-than-expected 2017 profit
Jan 26 Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest construction and equipment maker, forecast 2017 profit sharply below analysts' estimates, hurt by sluggish demand in the construction and energy industries.
UPDATE 2-Ford sees lower 2017 profits, takes hit from pensions, Mexico
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting pension accounting and writedowns for abandoning a planned factory in Mexico, and reaffirmed its forecast that profits for 2017 would be lower.