LONDON Feb 12 Musical "La La Land" won big at Britain's main film awards on Sunday as it scooped the prize for best film, while Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle picked up awards for best actress and best director respectively.

It won five gongs in total to keep its hot streak in the movie awards season going ahead of the Academy Awards later this month, as it also picked up awards for cinematography and original music. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams)