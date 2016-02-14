LONDON Feb 14 Survival drama "The Revenant" was the major winner at Britain's biggest film awards on Sunday, winning the prizes for best film, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and best director for Alejandro G. Inarritu.

The movie overall won five British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards at the star-studded ceremony in London. (Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Dominic Evans)