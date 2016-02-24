LONDON Feb 24 London-born Adele won the BRIT award for British single of the year for her song "Hello" at a star-studded London ceremony on Wednesday evening, beating competition from Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris, among others.

Presented by British model Suki Waterhouse and singer Simon Le Bon, it was the second award of the evening for the singer, who earlier was named best British female artist. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Dominic Evans)