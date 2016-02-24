LONDON Feb 24 Adele was handed the award for the British album of the year at the 2016 BRIT award ceremony in London on Wednesday night for "25", the fourth accolade of the night for the singer.

Adele beat off competition from Coldplay, Florence and the Machine, James Bay and Jamie xx to scoop the award.

"This album was really hard to make," a visibly emotional Adele said as she picked up the statue, dedicating it to her partner, Simon Konecki. "He is the love of my life and this is all for you Simon, I love you such." (Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Chris Reese)