LOS ANGELES Jan 13 "Boyhood" director and Golden Globe winner Richard Linklater on Tuesday received his first nomination for the top Directors Guild Award, which has correctly predicted the best director Oscar for 10 of the last 11 years.

Two-time DGA winner Clint Eastwood earned his fourth nomination for outstanding directorial achievement for "American Sniper," while Alejandro G. Inarritu was nominated for "Birdman," his second nod from the Directors Guild of America for a feature film.

Rounding out the list of five were first-time DGA nominees Morten Tyldum for "The Imitation Game" and Wes Anderson for "The Grand Budapest Hotel." (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Gunna Dickson)