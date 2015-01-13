LOS ANGELES Jan 13 "Boyhood" director and
Golden Globe winner Richard Linklater on Tuesday received his
first nomination for the top Directors Guild Award, which has
correctly predicted the best director Oscar for 10 of the last
11 years.
Two-time DGA winner Clint Eastwood earned his fourth
nomination for outstanding directorial achievement for "American
Sniper," while Alejandro G. Inarritu was nominated for
"Birdman," his second nod from the Directors Guild of America
for a feature film.
Rounding out the list of five were first-time DGA nominees
Morten Tyldum for "The Imitation Game" and Wes Anderson for "The
Grand Budapest Hotel."
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Gunna
Dickson)