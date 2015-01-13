(New throughout, adds details)
By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Jan 13 Richard Linklater's 12 years
of toiling on coming-of-age tale "Boyhood" reaped a coveted
nomination on Tuesday for the top Directors Guild Award, which
has correctly predicted the best director Oscar for 10 of the
last 11 years.
Two-time DGA winner Clint Eastwood, 84, earned his fourth
nomination for outstanding directorial achievement for his Iraq
war film "American Sniper," while Alejandro G. Inarritu was
nominated for "Birdman," his second nod from the Directors Guild
of America for a feature film.
Rounding out the list of five were first-time DGA nominees
Morten Tyldum for "The Imitation Game" and Wes Anderson for "The
Grand Budapest Hotel."
"Boyhood," which follows a boy and his family and used the
same actors over a dozen years, won the 54-year-old Linklater
his first Golden Globe for best director on Sunday. The film
also won the coveted best drama Golden Globe, making it a
frontrunner for the Oscar best picture.
Inarritu, 51, was also considered a strong contender for
director awards for his first comedy, a surreal satire of show
business that appears to be filmed in one long take in the
cramped confines of a Broadway theater.
But the Mexican filmmaker's awards season fortunes took a
blow when Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was a dark-horse
winner of the Golden Globe for best comedy or musical, boosting
the Oscar potential of the colorful period caper.
The surprise of the DGA list is Tyldum for "The Imitation
Game," the British biopic of World War Two codebreaker Alan
Turing, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. The Norwegian director
is known for his 2011 thriller "Headhunters."
The Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 22 and nominations
will be announced on Thursday. The DGA award will be handed out
Feb. 7, before Oscar voting concludes on Feb. 17.
Since 1948, there have been only seven occasions when the
DGA award winner has not gone on to win the corresponding
Academy Award. "Argo" director Ben Affleck won the DGA in 2013
but was not nominated for the best director Oscar award, which
was given to Ang Lee for "Life of Pi."
One notable omission from the DGA list was "Selma" director
Ava DuVernay, a relative newcomer to directing whose work on the
civil rights drama made her the first African-American woman to
be nominated for a best director award at the Golden Globes.
