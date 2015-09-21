* "Game of Thrones" wins first drama series Emmy
By Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 HBO shows "Game of Thrones"
and "Veep" won the top prizes at the Emmy Awards for the first
time on Sunday, bringing a breath of fresh air to television's
biggest night on an evening that also made history for black
actresses.
Jon Hamm finally snared an Emmy for his lead role as Don
Draper in AMC's 1960s advertising drama "Mad Men,"
winning a standing ovation from the audience.
"There's been a terrible mistake clearly," said Hamm, who
clambered onto the stage rather than walking up the stairs.
"It's incredible and impossible for me to be standing here."
Hamm said playing a character like the secretive Draper for
so long had been both a blessing and a curse.
"It doesn't come without a cost and a lot of mental and
emotional baggage that gets torn through and weighs on you after
a while," he told reporters backstage.
But "Mad Men," a four-time best drama series winner, was
shut out of all the other categories and had to be content with
just Hamm's Emmy after closing its final season earlier this
year.
Instead, the 18,000 voters of the Television Academy threw
their support behind the HBO medieval fantasy series
"Game of Thrones," which was the night's biggest winner with 12
Emmys.
The top Emmy prize had always eluded the series, which is
based on George R.R. Martin's books about blood-thirsty nobles
and warring kingdoms, despite its 20 million viewers in the
United States. On Sunday, it also won awards for writing,
directing and for supporting actor Peter Dinklage.
Backstage, co-creator Dan Weiss said the "Thrones" team had
known it would take a while to win over the Television Academy.
"We knew there'd be some resistance to the idea that a show
set in this genre, as opposed to crime shows or Westerns, could
be a serious drama," he said.
"(But) we knew if we did our jobs and were fortunate to be
blessed with the cast and crew that we have, we'd get there
eventually."
DIVERSITY RULES
HBO's "Veep" ended the five-year Emmy reign of ABC's "Modern
Family" as best comedy series. Julia Louis-Dreyfus won best
comedy actress for the fourth consecutive year for her role as
the egotistical President Selina Meyer in the series, while Tony
Hale, who plays her bag man, was again named comedy supporting
actor.
"I think we just get better with every season we do, but
also she became president so that gave us lots of challenges,"
"Veep" creator Armando Ianucci told reporters about the show's
rise to the top. "Everything Selina does now has terrible
international impact, so it made everyone raise their game."
On a milestone night for diversity, Viola Davis became the
first African-American to win a drama lead actress Emmy for her
role as a tough criminal defense lawyer in ABC's "How to
Get Away With Murder."
"The only thing that separates women of color from anyone
else is opportunity," Davis said in an emotional acceptance
speech. "You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not
there."
Davis thanked all the writers and producers "who have
redefined what it means to be beautiful, to be sexy, to be a
leading woman, to be black."
Two other black actresses, Uzo Aduba ("Orange is the New
Black") and Regina King ("American Crime"), were also among
Sunday's winners, while Jill Soloway joined the small club of
women to win a directing Emmy, for the transgender comedy
"Transparent."
In the first Emmys for Amazon.com's foray into
original content, "Transparent" also won four other Emmys,
including lead actor for Jeffrey Tambor.
Tambor, 71, won for his role as a father who transitions to
a woman, and he dedicated the award - his first Emmy - to the
transgender community.
"Thank you for your patience, thank you for your courage,
thank you for your stories, thank you for your inspiration,
thank you for letting us be part of the change," he said.
"Inside Amy Schumer," the no-holds-barred female comedy
which is written and directed by Schumer, proved a popular
first-time winner in the variety sketch series category.
But Schumer, the hottest new talent in comedy, could not
dislodge perennial Emmy favorite "The Daily Show with Jon
Stewart," which won three Emmys for best variety series, writing
and directing.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie
Adler)