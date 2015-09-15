By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 When Tina Fey pitched a
comedy series to broadcast network NBC, the home of her
Emmy-winning hit "30 Rock," she ran into problems with the new
show's "potentially tricky" premise about a woman held hostage
by a religious zealot.
"With broadcast, when you're going into people's homes, you
have to be a little more polite," Fey told Reuters. On the
streaming service Netflix, however, "you can get into more
dangerous topics."
In two years, Netflix Inc and online streaming
platform Amazon Studios have drawn top names across
film and television, enticing them with creative liberty,
freedom from time constraints and no fears of offending
advertisers.
As a result, online platforms are fast defining a new age of
television that is reflected in 46 nominations for Amazon and
Netflix shows at Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards.
Fey's controversial topic came in the form of "Unbreakable
Kimmy Schmidt" about a chirpy, naive 'mole woman' who moves to
New York after escaping her cult-like captor.
"With a premise like this that is potentially tricky for
people - a kidnapped woman who's getting her life back - once
you move to Netflix, the premise is not a problem at all," Fey
said.
The show goes into Sunday's ceremony with seven Emmy
nominations including best comedy series. Netflix's political
thriller "House of Cards" and prison drama "Orange is the New
Black" are also well represented, along with Amazon's
groundbreaking transgender series "Transparent."
Amazon offers TV shows and movies through its $99-a-year
Amazon Prime membership. It releases a selection of pilots
online and uses audience input to help decide which to
greenlight.
On-demand viewing offered on streaming platforms lets
viewers watch at their own pace and all episodes are released at
once. The model disposes with scheduling decisions, breaks for
commercials or potential problems with advertisers over content.
"There's no topic we can't go toward. You don't have to
worry about advertisers or institutions," Fey said.
For the creators of upcoming series "The Man in the High
Castle," based on Philip K. Dick's novel of an alternate America
in which the Nazis won World War Two, Amazon was the last port
of call after a nearly decade-long journey to bring the series
to television.
"This show would not exist now were it not for Amazon,"
said Isa Dick Hackett, the late author's daughter and executive
producer of the series, who pitched the show previously to the
BBC and Syfy networks. It will be released on Amazon in
November.
"It's incredibly ambitious, the material is sensitive.
People said 'we don't want to do a show with Nazis,'" Hackett
said.
Brazilian filmmaker Jose Padilha said Netflix was his only
choice for his gritty Spanish/English-language drug drama
"Narcos," mainly for its reach across more than 50 countries,
including Spanish-speaking nations.
"We wanted to make it bilingual because the real life story
was bilingual, and we thought Netflix had the audience that
would go for that," he said of "Narcos," which was released on
Netflix in August.
Some of Hollywood's biggest players who have largely avoided
television are now embracing the streaming trend.
Woody Allen, who has not worked in television in more than
50 years, is creating a series for Amazon for release next year
while Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are developing separate
movies for Netflix.
