NEW YORK Jan 31 Just two mainstream movies -
"Moonlight" and "Star Trek Beyond" - earned nominations on
Tuesday for the annual GLAAD awards recognizing the fair
portrayal of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
community in film, television, music and journalism.
Activist group GLAAD said the two nominations were the
lowest since 2003 in its wide-release movie category and
reflected the dearth of LGBT-inclusive storylines at Hollywood
movie studios.
"At a time when progress is at a critical juncture, it is
imperative that Hollywood tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect
the community's rich diversity - and build understanding that
brings all communities closer together," GLAAD President Sarah
Kate Ellis said in a statement.
"Moonlight," which is also nominated for eight Oscars, is
the coming of age tale of a young black man struggling with his
sexual identity in an impoverished South Miami neighborhood.
Sci-fi adventure "Star Trek Beyond" portrayed USS Enterprise
crew member Hikaru Sulu as a gay man to honor the gay activism
of actor George Takei who originated the role but played it as a
straight man some 50 years ago.
Outside film, GLAAD found plenty to honor on television,
including nominations for comedy series "The Real O'Neals,"
"Transparent" and "Grace and Frankie," as well as drama series
"The OA," "Supergirl," "The Fosters" and soap opera "The Bold
and the Beautiful."
Singers Frank Ocean, Elton John, Sia and Lady Gaga were
among those nominated in an expanded music category, while
comic book nominations doubled to 10 this year and included "DC
Comics Bombshells" and summer camp girls adventure
"Lumberjanes."
The GLAAD media awards were started 28 years ago to honor
images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden
understanding and acceptance of the LGBT community.
The awards will be handed out at ceremonies in Los Angeles
on April 1 and in New York on May 6.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Matthew Lewis)