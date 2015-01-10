By Deepa Seetharaman
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 9 Amazon prides
itself on being a company that breaks the rules, but its recent
success in Hollywood also reflects an embrace of a more
traditional, old-fashioned script.
The largest U.S. online retailer, which has spent heavily on
original programming and boosted the marketing for its shows, is
up for two Golden Globe Awards this Sunday. Its Amazon Studios
division, launched in 2010 with skepticism, is now starting to
enjoy critical acclaim.
The plan is raising its profile in Hollywood and,
critically, among would-be members of its $99-a-year Prime
program, which comes with two-day shipping on items sold on
Amazon, streaming video and other perks.
Also, like big studios in Hollywood, Amazon has courted
big-name screenwriters and producers, such as Jill Soloway, a
writer and co-executive producer on HBO's "Six Feet Under." She
also is the creator of "Transparent", the Golden Globe
television series nominee starring Jeffrey Tambor as a divorced
parent who comes out as transgender to his three adult children.
Amazon Studios, born as a rebel, promised to use its
data-mining skills to birth mini-screen blockbusters, eschewing
the longheld practices of Hollywood creative types.
But its shows struggled to find an audience early on. Few
consumers knew the largest U.S. online retailer, best known for
low prices and fast shipping, was in the TV business unlike
Netflix, which promoted its shows like "House of Cards"
heavily.
Since then, Amazon's marketing budget for original shows has
expanded. In the fourth quarter, Amazon began promoting two of
its original shows - "Transparent" and "Mozart in the Jungle" -
with television ads and billboards, the more traditional
marketing tools that it previously skipped.
The changes do not amount to a wholesale shift in strategy
for a company that relies heavily on mining customer data to
inform its development team of potential television hits or
misses. But they illustrate how Amazon is refining its approach
to original scripted content, which is increasingly important to
attracting new members to its Prime membership program.
"We have gotten better over time about being quick and
responsive and big and having the campaign roll-out effectively
around the world in the UK, U.S. and Germany, where Prime
exists," said Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios.
While the marketing campaigns are far from the full-page
media spreads used by Netflix and Time Warner's HBO to
promote shows, it has bought attention to Amazon's fledgling
foray into original content production, which is shown free to
Prime members.
USING NEW, OLD HOLLYWOOD MODELS
Amazon Studios started by focusing on building a software
system where people could submit and share scripts, which are
reviewed by Amazon readers and story analysts. But after the
technology was in place, Amazon began to court professional
writers, producers and directors to work on original content,
Price said, allowing Amazon to tap new and old models.
"As a practical matter, setting up the open system required
some engineering and building, so we did that first. So once we
launched that, we sort of set up the professional aspect as
well," Price said.
The vast majority of Amazon's television pilots now come
from experienced and well-known names in the industry.
The Golden Globe Awards nominations for "Transparent" for
best TV comedy along with a best actor nod for Tambor are signs
that the model is paying off. Another new Amazon show, "Mozart
in the Jungle", has also garnered strong reviews, landing on the
New York Times' list of Best Shows of 2014.
Amazon spent an estimated $2 billion on content in 2014 with
about $200 million of that used to develop original shows,
according to Wedbush Securities analysts. Amazon spent more than
$100 million developing original video content in the third
quarter.
As Amazon spends more on marketing, investors are concerned
about its lack of profitability and skimpy disclosures regarding
that spending. Analysts say it is unclear whether and when its
efforts in original video content will bear fruit.
Amazon is hoping the investments will help draw and retain
paying subscribers to its Prime program. Prime members spend
three times more on Amazon.com than other consumers, and they
also spend more on Amazon over time, according to International
Strategy and Investment Group analyst Greg Melich.
Garry Trudeau, the creator and executive producer of "Alpha
House" and Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist known for his
Doonesbury comic strip, said that Amazon was betting on the long
term, financially. "As a commercial paradigm, it's obviously
another world. Our prospects aren't linked to overnight ratings.
As with everything else, Amazon takes the long view with
programming," he said.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)