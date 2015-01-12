Jan 11 "The Grand Budapest Hotel" won the Golden Globe award for best comedy on Sunday.

Directed by Wes Anderson, the film is an offbeat comedy starring Ralph Fiennes as the concierge of a luxury hotel in a bygone Europe.

The Golden Globe Awards, put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is the first major event in the Hollywood awards season. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Eric Walsh)