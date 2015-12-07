LOS ANGELES Dec 7 California hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar led the Grammy nominations on Monday, scoring 11 nods including album of the year for "To Pimp a Butterfly."

The 28 year-old from Compton, the heart of the Los Angeles rap scene, left country-pop superstar Taylor Swift trailing with seven nominations for the biggest awards in the music industry.

Canadian rapper The Weeknd also got seven nominations after a break-out year for his album "Beauty Behind the Madness" and best-selling single "Can't Feel My Face."

Lamar, who won two Grammys last year in the specialist rap category, broke into the mainstream this year with nominations for the top prize, album of the year. He will also compete for song of the year for "Alright," best pop duo with Swift for her hit "Bad Blood" and music video for the same single.

"To Pimp a Butterfly," his third studio album, has topped the U.S. and U.K. music charts with its fusion of funk, jazz and poetry.

Lamar will compete in the best album category with Swift's "1989," The Weeknd's "Beauty Behind the Madness," country singer Chris Stapleton's "Traveller" and rock band Alabama Shakes' "Sand & Color."

Seven-time Grammy winner Swift's other nominations this year include record, song of the year and best pop solo performance for "Blank Space."

Erotic drama "Fifty Shades of Grey" powered The Weeknd to three of his Grammy nods for single "Earned It" which was featured on the movie's soundtrack. The 25 year-old Canadian has never won a Grammy in his five year-long career.

Competing for best new artist are "All About the Bass" singer Meghan Trainor, country artist Sam Hunt, British singer-songwriter James Bay, American Tori Kelly, and Australian Courtney Barnett.

Britain's Adele, who won six Grammys for her 2011 album "21," was not eligible this year because her record-breaking new release "25," was issued too late for consideration.

The Grammy Awards, chosen by members of the Recording Academy, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 15. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken)