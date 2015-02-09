LOS ANGELES Feb 8 British singer Sam Smith's soulful hit "Stay With Me" won the record of the year Grammy Award on Sunday, one of the annual award show's top honors.

The award, handed out by the Recording Academy in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles, honors the total production of a song, which includes the artist, producer, sound engineers, sound mixers and mastering engineers. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Eric Walsh)