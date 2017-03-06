LOS ANGELES, March 6 American pop star Justin
Timberlake won best song of the year for "Can't Stop The
Feeling" and DJ duo The Chainsmokers took best new artist at the
iHeartMusic awards in California on Sunday.
Actor and singer Timberlake's hit song racked up almost 2.5
million sales in the United States last year to make it the top
selling digital song of 2016, also winning a Grammy and getting
an Oscar nomination.
Timberlake used his winner's speech at The Forum in
Inglewood to call on youths to be more inclusive and stay strong
in the wake of bullying.
"Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it is only because
they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how
important you are," he said.
The Chainsmokers, who also won best dance song for "Closer",
performed their new song "Something Just Like This" with
Coldplay's Chris Martin in front of a screaming audience.
The ceremony, in its fourth year and broadcast live in the
United States, was opened by a performance by Katy Perry, with
Ed Sheeran and Sean Mendes also performing before Bruno Mars
closed the show after winning the "Innovator of the Year" prize.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in LONDON. Editing by Louise
Heavens)