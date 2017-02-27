(Adds details, quotes and background)
LOS ANGELES Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best
actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in
family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
It was the first Oscar for Affleck, 41, the younger brother
of "Argo" director and actor Ben Affleck.
Affleck's understated performance as a taciturn working man
who unexpectedly has to look after his teenage nephew beat
challenges from Denzel Washington and Ryan Gosling to win the
Academy Award.
Affleck swept awards in the run-up to the Oscars, taking
home a Golden Globe and numerous trophies from film critics
groups.
The wins came despite 2010 sexual harassment allegations
that resurfaced as Affleck's Oscar prospects gathered steam. Two
civil lawsuits alleging unwanted advances were filed by female
crew members on another movie, and were settled out of court for
undisclosed sums. Affleck's lawyer at the time denied the
allegations.
Ironically, the "Manchester by the Sea" role was first
intended for Matt Damon, a Boston childhood friend of Casey and
Ben Affleck. Damon had to step down because of other
commitments.
An emotional Affleck thanked fellow nominee Washington, whom
he credited with being one of the first people to teach him to
act, as well as Damon and the film's screenwriter and director,
Kenneth Lonergan.
"I'm really proud to be part of this community," Affleck
said. "I'm just dumbfounded that I'm included."
Affleck adopts a much lower public profile than his brother
Ben and appears uncomfortable in the spotlight. He was first
nominated for an Oscar in 2008 for his lead role in "The
Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford."
While Ben Affleck has opted for big movies like "Batman v.
Superman: Dawn of Justice," Casey Affleck has focused his career
on smaller, independent ventures with strong character-driven
plots such as "Gone Baby Gone."
In 2010, he wrote and directed Joaquin Phoenix in "I'm Still
Here," a mockumentary about Phoenix's supposed transition from
acting to becoming a rap musician.
Affleck was raised in the Boston area, started work as a
child in TV shows, moved to Los Angeles after high school, and
then dropped out of acting for a while to attend Columbia
University in New York.
Two years ago he quietly separated from his wife, actress
Summer Phoenix, after a nine-year marriage that produced two
sons.
