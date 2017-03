LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Eddie Redmayne won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his portrayal as physicist Stephen Hawking in the biographical movie "The Theory of Everything."

It was the first Oscar for the British actor, 33, whose performance as Hawking over the course of 30 years and the disabling complications of motor neuron disease, has also brought him a Golden Globe, SAG and British BAFTA trophies for the break-out role. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)