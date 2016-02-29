LOS ANGELES Feb 28 Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar on Sunday for his leading role in revenge movie "The Revenant."

DiCaprio, 41, had been nominated four times previously for an Oscar over a career spanning 25 years. But he was favorite to finally take home the best actor Academy Award this year for his grueling portrayal of a fur trapper left for dead in an icy wilderness after being mauled by a bear. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)