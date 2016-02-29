LOS ANGELES Feb 28 Brie Larson won the best actress Oscar on Sunday for her role as a young woman held hostage for years with a young son in the emotional thriller "Room."

It is the first Oscar and nomination for the 26-year-old Larson, who has starred in more than 45 films and television shows in the past two decades. She beat out previous Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence for the accolade. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)