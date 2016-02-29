Pete Docter (R) and Jonas Rivera receive the Oscar for Best Animated Feature for 'Inside Out' at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES The adventure comedy "Inside Out" from Walt Disney's Pixar studio won the Oscar on Sunday for best animated feature film.

The film by Pixar, which made "Toy Story" nearly two decades ago and "Up" in 2009, is set in the mind of a young girl Riley, where the emotions of Joy, Anger, Disgust, Fear and Sadness conflict over how best to navigate her family's move to San Francisco.

The film, which includes the voice of American comedian Amy Poehler as the emotion of Joy, was directed by Pete Docter, who collects his second best animation Oscar after triumphing with "Up" five years ago.

"This film was really born from watching our kids grow up which is not easy," Docter said on stage.

"Anyone out there who is in junior high, high school, working it out, suffering, there are days you are going to feel sad, you are going to feel angry, that's nothing you can choose. But you can make stuff - make films, draw, write, it will make a world of difference," Docter added.

"Inside Out", which had already won several awards including a Golden Globe, is a coming-of-age tale about the turmoil inside a girl's head that Docter first conceived in 2009 after observing his own daughter entering into young adulthood.

Facets of Riley's personality, including her relations with her mother and father and interactions with friends, or her love for playing ice hockey, resemble amusement park attractions. The film's directors consulted several psychologists as they developed the project.

