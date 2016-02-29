LOS ANGELES Feb 28 The adventure comedy "Inside Out" from Walt Disney's Pixar studio won the Oscar on Sunday for best animated feature film.

The film by Pixar, which made "Toy Story" nearly two decades ago and "Up" in 2009, is set in the mind of a young girl, Riley, where the emotions of Joy, Anger, Disgust, Fear and Sadness conflict over how best to navigate her family's move to San Francisco. (Reporting by Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Sandra Maler)