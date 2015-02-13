By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 13 In the increasingly
globalized entertainment industry, there's a quaint old media
practice used by studios to woo the whimsical souls of Oscar
voters - all 6,100 of them.
Forget Twitter or Facebook, the place to play is local
television, newspapers and radio, and part of the game is
getting the final word or viewing with Academy members before
voting ends on Tuesday.
"The number of people voting is pretty small," said Jonathan
Taplin, an Oscar voter and producer of Martin Scorsese's 1973
film "Mean Streets." "If you can influence 100 people that might
make the difference."
Best picture favorites "Birdman" and "Boyhood" each have had
extensive advertising campaigns in the New York Times and Los
Angeles Times. Those newspapers represent two cities with a
significant amount of Academy members, who mostly comprise movie
actors, producers, directors and executives.
On the western part of Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, a
hub of the film industry, it is not uncommon to see billboards
touting Oscar contenders, like "The Imitation Game," which has
eight nominations, including best picture.
"It's like dropping leaflets from the sky," said Glenn
Whipp, the film awards expert at the Los Angeles Times.
"It's hard to imagine, given how pervasive it is, that any
Academy member cannot be aware of these movies," Whipp added.
The campaigns target a fairly homogenous group. A 2012
investigation by the Los Angeles Times showed members of the
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are 94 percent white
and 77 percent male with a median age of 62. The Academy does
not reveal the demographic breakdown.
Hollywood studios covet the prestige the Feb. 22 Academy
Awards can bestow on a film as well as the commercial bump a
movie may find, whether winning or in pre-Oscar advertising.
LAST WORD
For independent film "Boyhood," a best picture favorite, its
distributor IFC Films launched an awards push in the summer in
part to reach audiences early and outside of crowded and
expensive fall-winter awards season.
"The key aspect for us has always been getting the movie
seen by audiences," said IFC Films president Jonathan Sehring,
"because when the movie is seen by audiences, it really touches
so many people in so many different ways. That's been the
strength of the film from the outset."
For some films in down-ballot categories like documentaries
and animated features, it's about enticing voters to watch,
particularly when 15 different films earn nominations for acting
and best picture awards.
"The ultimate goal is to engage the 6,000-plus voters to
simply watch our movie," said a Hollywood awards consultant who
was not authorized to speak publicly. "They can't vote for it if
they haven't seen it."
The top two contenders in animated feature, DreamWorks'
Golden Globe-winner "How to Train Your Dragon 2" and Disney's
"Big Hero 6" have featured prominently on Los Angeles radio,
turning it into a hotly contested race.
Oscar campaigns aren't cheap, with marketing costs running
in the millions of dollars. That includes expenses such as
mailing thousands of screener DVDs to voters and guild members,
like directors and writers, who have their own awards.
But for best picture nominees this year, it's more about
getting the last word before votes are cast.
The visually unconventional "Birdman" plays on its ambitious
nature with taglines "Risk. Above all." and "Truth. Above All."
in print ads. Coming-of-age tale "Boyhood" bids for votes with
the slogans "One family's life" and "Everyone's story."
"They've really tried to hone the universality of the film,"
Whipp said of the "Boyhood" campaign. "They're tapping into what
the movie's strengths are with voters."
