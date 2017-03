LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu won the Oscar for best director on Sunday for "Birdman," his darkly satirical take on show business.

This was the first Academy Award for Inarritu, 51, whose film stars Michael Keaton as a washed-up, former superhero actor trying to make an improbable comeback with his own Broadway play. (Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Sandra Maler)