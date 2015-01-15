BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Jan 15 Show business satire "Birdman" and colorful caper "The Grand Budapest Hotel" led the nominees for Academy Awards on Thursday, with nine nods apiece including best picture, in the quest for Hollywood's top film prize.

Other best picture nominees are "American Sniper," "Boyhood," "The Imitation Game," "Selma," "The Theory of Everything" and "Whiplash." (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)