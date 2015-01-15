Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Jan 15 Show business satire "Birdman" and colorful caper "The Grand Budapest Hotel" led the nominees for Academy Awards on Thursday, with nine nods apiece including best picture, in the quest for Hollywood's top film prize.
Other best picture nominees are "American Sniper," "Boyhood," "The Imitation Game," "Selma," "The Theory of Everything" and "Whiplash." (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)