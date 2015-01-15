(Recasts, adds quotes)
By Mary Milliken and Piya Sinha-Roy
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Jan 15 Show business
satire "Birdman" and colorful caper "The Grand Budapest Hotel,"
on Thursday captured nine Academy Award nominations each,
including best picture, for a year recognized for its original
feats in filmmaking.
Joining the two Fox Searchlight releases in the
best picture race is "Boyhood," whose director, Richard
Linklater, pushed cinematic boundaries by making it over 12
years with the same actors.
"Boyhood" received six nominations overall and comes to the
race as a frontrunner after winning the Golden Globe for best
drama last weekend.
"It's harder and harder to get any film made, and all of
these movies are really original and difficult," said Tim Gray,
awards editor for entertainment industry publication Variety.
"On the scale of difficulty, all of these are off the chart."
British World War Two biopic "The Imitation Game" garnered
eight nominations, including best picture and best actor for
Benedict Cumberbatch. "American Sniper," an Iraq war film by
director Clint Eastwood, also earned six nominations, notably
best picture and a surprising best actor nomination for Bradley
Cooper as the sharpshooting hero.
Other best picture nominees were "Selma," a slice of Martin
Luther King Jr.'s civil rights work, and "The Theory of
Everything," a portrait of the marriage of physicist Stephen
Hawking. Sundance festival winner "Whiplash" rounded out the
field of eight competing for the top Oscar, a number that
surprised some awards watchers since the Academy of Motion
Picture Arts and Sciences can nominate up to 10.
If it was a good year for offbeat films, it was not so
favorable for diversity, after inroads last year. Most notably,
"12 Years a Slave" made history as the first film by a black
director to win as best picture.
This year, in the 87th Academy Awards slate, there were no
actors of color in the four acting races, and no women managed
to crack the best director category.
"Selma" in particular seemed to stumble badly, picking up
just two nominations, best picture and best song, despite
speculation that it would fare well and that Ava DuVernay had a
shot at becoming the first black woman to be nominated for best
director.
"We can blame Hollywood for a lack of diversity, which we're
seeing across Oscars today," said Tom O'Neil, founder of awards
tracker Gold Derby. "It is the whitest Oscars in recent times in
acting categories, and there is no gender diversity in
directors."
'A LOT OF COURAGE'
The best picture race promises to be competitive, with no
clear favorite five weeks before the Feb. 22 awards ceremony in
Los Angeles. But the Academy branches that nominate contenders
seem to have gravitated to films that challenged the creative
status quo.
Both "Birdman" from Mexican director Alejandro G. Inarritu
and Wes Anderson's quirky "The Grand Budapest Hotel" offer
innovative visual spectacles and original characters. They go
head-to-head in four races - picture, director, cinematography
and original screenplay.
"Birdman" features Michael Keaton, a best actor nominee, as
a washed-up former superhero actor battling to make a comeback
by putting on his own Broadway play, his angst captured in what
looks like one long shot in the cramped confines of the theater.
"I am very happy for the whole Birdman flock because it took
a lot of courage to make this film out of conventions," said
Inarritu.
"The Grand Budapest Hotel" was an early favorite last year
with critics, with its whimsical story of a hotel concierge
caught up in a murder plot. It won nominations for its colorful
production design, costumes and makeup, among others.
If there was a latecomer to the race, it would be "American
Sniper." The real-life story of the most deadly sniper in
American military history is also roaring to life at the box
office, but Eastwood, 84, failed to make the cut for best
director.
Some of the other notable surprises were the nomination of
Oscar-winning French actress Marion Cotillard as a beleaguered
worker in "Two Days, One Night" and the exclusion of Jennifer
Aniston, who gave a critically acclaimed performance in "Cake."
The animation category may have served up the biggest snub
of the day with the omission of "The LEGO Movie," which is based
on the toy building blocks loved by critics, children and their
parents.
Julianne Moore is considered the favorite to win the best
actress Oscar for her portrayal as a woman with early-onset
Alzheimer's. Fellow Golden Globe winner, Eddie Redmayne, is a
strong contender for best actor for his role as physicist
Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything."
Meryl Streep extended her Academy lead as the most nominated
performer of all time with her 19th nod, this time for her
supporting role in the musical "Into the Woods."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)