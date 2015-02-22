LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Two small movies headed to a
showdown for the biggest of all film prizes at the 87th Academy
Awards on Sunday, in an evening ceremony likely to honor veteran
actors along with feats of filmmaking.
Show business satire "Birdman" and the coming-of-age tale
"Boyhood" are widely considered favorites in the battle for best
picture and best director Oscars. But in one of the least
predictable years in recent memory, the races were too close to
call and there was room for upsets.
Rain stopped in time for the most famous of red carpets,
where Hollywood's A-list celebrities and nominees arrived
bedecked in black tie and glamorous gowns for a night steeped in
Hollywood lore.
Among the first was Patricia Arquette, favorite to win best
supporting actress for her role as a struggling single mother in
"Boyhood," a film made by Richard Linklater over 12 years with
the same cast.
The actress, surrounded by family and dressed in a black and
white gown, evoked the message of the film: "That everyday human
beings are beautiful and our lives are beautiful."
The highest honors in the film industry will be broadcast by
ABC in a three-hour telecast from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre,
where first-time host Neil Patrick Harris will guide a show
heavy on humor, magic and music from big names such as Lady
Gaga.
"They gave me DVDs of the last 15 years of the show, so I
have been watching a lot of them," Harris told E! television on
Sunday, while keeping his show-night tricks a secret.
The Academy is trying to attract a new generation of young
viewers who may not care much about the films but who could tune
in for the musical acts.
In one of the most anticipated segments, rapper Common and
singer John Legend will perform their Oscar-nominated song
"Glory," from civil rights drama "Selma."
KEATON MAY SURPRISE
Eight pictures in total are vying for best picture, but for
the months-long awards season, most of the speculation around
the top honor has focused on "Birdman," which has nine
nominations overall, and "Boyhood," with six nods.
In a sign of how the Oscars might be split, the Film
Independent Spirit Awards for small-budget movies on Saturday
crowned Alejandro G. Inarritu's "Birdman" as best feature and
Linklater won best director.
Michael Keaton took best actor for his role as the washed-up
former superhero actor attempting a comeback in "Birdman,"
raising the chances that he could steal the best actor Oscar
from Eddie Redmayne, the front-runner for his portrayal of
physicist Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything."
Together, "Birdman" and "Boyhood" have made $62 million at
the North American box office, compared with $310 million for
the most commercially successful of the eight best picture
nominees, Iraq war drama "American Sniper" from director Clint
Eastwood.
"American Sniper," "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "The
Imitation Game" could also find favor from the 6,100 members of
the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who vote for the
Oscars.
In the documentary category, "Citizenfour" was the favorite
for its story of whistleblower Edward Snowden, the former U.S.
government security contractor who revealed widespread
surveillance of citizens.
"This is not where we expected to ever be, it's wonderful,"
said "Citizenfour" director Laura Poitras on the red carpet.
The Academy has taken its knocks this year for nominating no
actors of ethnic minority groups in the acting contests, and the
Twitter hashtag #OscarsSoWhite went viral in response.
Civil rights groups called a boycott of the Oscars to
protest the lack of diversity but cancelled a planned protest
for Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Eric Kelsey;
Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Ken Wills)