By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 20 Netflix Inc, the
streaming video pioneer that shook up Internet television with
"House of Cards," loped into the heart of the Hollywood film
world this awards season on the backs of some captivating
mountain gorillas.
In a sign of the company's ambitions, Netflix mounted a
high-profile campaign to win the feature documentary category at
Sunday's Academy Awards with "Virunga," the story of rare
gorillas threatened by unrest and oil drilling in the Congo's
Virunga National Park.
It ran full-page ads in The New York Times, took over
billboards in Hollywood, and hosted a screening attended by Bill
and Hillary Clinton. Executive producer Leonardo DiCaprio helped
promote the film.
Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos was a fixture on
the Hollywood awards circuit, rubbing shoulders with top
producers, actors and directors as the company adds to its
documentary slate and moves into original feature films.
Its visible Oscar push is one way Netflix aims to expand the
reach of documentaries, Lisa Nishimura, Netflix vice president
of original documentary and comedy, said in an interview.
Most documentaries that make it to theaters come and go
quickly. The original documentaries on Netflix's subscription
service can live on-demand for years.
"We are bringing these films to a very global audience,"
Nishimura said. "You start that conversation and people can
easily access and continue to grow the profile of that film."
"Virunga" debuted in a limited number of theaters and on
Netflix in November.
The company does not release viewership figures among its 57
million subscribers in 50 countries, so it is unclear if big
audiences have watched "Virunga" or other Netflix documentaries
such as "Mitt," "Mission Blue" or "The Square," an Oscar nominee
last year.
The service can stimulate interest using viewer data for
personalized recommendations, Nishimura said.
A customer, for example, might prefer romantic comedies on
Friday night after a busy week but gravitate to documentaries on
Sunday afternoon. If Netflix's computer algorithm detects that
pattern, it can suggest documentaries when a person is most
likely to watch.
"Being there at the time the consumer is ready is really the
secret," she said.
Awards experts say "Virunga" could pull off an upset win at
the Oscars, though the favorite is "Citizenfour" about U.S.
government whistleblower Edward Snowden. "Citizenfour" was
released by The Weinstein Company's Radius-TWC unit.
A victory for Netflix would burnish its Hollywood
credentials as it faces competition from streaming outlets like
Amazon.com Inc.
Netflix is adding documentaries such as "What Happened, Miss
Simone?," the story of singer Nina Simone that premiered at the
Sundance Film Festival. Nishimura and her team will visit film
festivals around the world in search of new titles, she said.
New distributors such as Netflix and CNN Films, owned by
Time Warner Inc, have boosted interest in documentaries
and encouraged filmmakers to push boundaries, said Laura
Poitras, director of "Citizenfour."
"We're seeing this expansion of what non-fiction can be in
storytelling," Poitras said. "I think they're more thrilling
than a lot of fiction films."
(Additional reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken
and Marguerita Choy)