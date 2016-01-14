LOS ANGELES Jan 14 Pioneer-era drama "The Revenant" led the Oscar nominations on Thursday with 12 nods, including best picture.

It will contend with "The Big Short," "Bridge of Spies," "Brooklyn," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "The Martian," "Room" and "Spotlight" for best picture, the top Oscar award, on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Lisa Von Ahn)