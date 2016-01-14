Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LOS ANGELES Jan 14 Pioneer-era drama "The Revenant" led the Oscar nominations on Thursday with 12 nods, including best picture.
It will contend with "The Big Short," "Bridge of Spies," "Brooklyn," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "The Martian," "Room" and "Spotlight" for best picture, the top Oscar award, on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Lisa Von Ahn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order