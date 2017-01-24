By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 24 As the Academy Award
nominations were announced on Tuesday, "Moonlight" director
Barry Jenkins was unpacking his suitcase at an Amsterdam hotel,
and his publicist was sliding handwritten notes under his door
to inform him of the film's eight Oscar nods.
"I got to read it in analog as they came," Jenkins, 37, who
landed best director and best original screenplay nominations
for the coming-of-age drama, said by phone. "It was very nice."
Unlike Jenkins' "analog" approach to one of Hollywood's
biggest days of the year, actresses Meryl Streep and Naomie
Harris offered reactions fit for the social media age.
Harris, nominated for best supporting actress for her role
as a drug-addicted mother in "Moonlight," posted the letters
"OMGGGG" - social mediaspeak for "Oh my God" - to Twitter along
with emojis of flying confetti.
Streep, who received her record 20th Oscar nomination in the
acting categories for her lead role in "Florence Foster
Jenkins," had her representative email reporters a gif, a moving
image of the veteran actress dancing.
Veteran actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson, 61, whose war drama
"Hacksaw Ridge" earned six nominations that included best
director, actor and picture, celebrated the news with the latest
addition to his family.
"What could be more exciting than listening to the
nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!" he
said in a statement. "This is a truly wonderful honor."
Gibson's ninth child, Lars Gerard, was born over the
weekend, according to People magazine.
The Los Angeles-based Academy of Motion Picture Arts and
Sciences announced the nominations early on Tuesday and will
award the gold statuettes at a star-studded ceremony on Feb. 26.
Director Damien Chazelle, 32, whose musical "La La Land"
tied the Academy Awards record with 14 nominations, celebrated
by drinking champagne with lead star Ryan Gosling at a hotel in
Beijing.
"It's a delirious, wonderful moment," Chazelle said by
phone. The nods included best director, picture and actor.
Dev Patel, nominated for best supporting actor for his role
in the drama "Lion," said he was in India, where part of the
movie is set, when he heard the announcement.
"The news hasn't made its way into my brain yet, but I'm
looking at these beautiful smiling faces around me ... faces of
the ones I love," Patel said in a statement. "And I feel an
overwhelming sense of gratitude."
(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)