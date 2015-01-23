By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 23 If ordinary Americans voted
for the Academy Awards, "American Sniper," Clint Eastwood's
portrait of a sharpshooter in the Iraq war, would be the best
picture winner, according to the annual Reuters/Ipsos Oscars
poll.
The film starring Bradley Cooper as the late Navy SEAL Chris
Kyle was cited by 22 percent of respondents as the movie that
should win the top Oscar among the eight nominees, according to
an online survey of Americans conducted Jan. 16-23.
The Martin Luther King Jr. biopic "Selma" was the second
most popular choice with 8 percent.
"Boyhood," the coming-of-age story filmed over 12 years with
the same actors and a favorite to win best picture, was third in
the survey with 4 percent.
Nearly half, or 48 percent, said they were unsure which film
should win best picture.
Both "American Sniper" and "Selma" have been the subject of
controversy in recent weeks.
The Eastwood-directed film, currently No. 1 at the North
American box office, has become a flashpoint of debate between
liberals and conservatives over the morality of war and the role
of snipers.
"Selma" drew criticism from some historians for what they
said was a misleading portrayal of President Lyndon B. Johnson's
role in the fight for voting rights for blacks.
"Selma" was also at the center of the upheaval over the lack
of diversity in the Oscar nominations announced last week, which
excluded the film's African-American female director and lead
actor.
The survey revealed, however, that many people have not seen
the year's top films and Oscar contenders.
The film seen most by those surveyed was "Gone Girl," the
film adaptation of the best-selling thriller that did not
receive a best picture nomination. Twelve percent have seen that
film.
"American Sniper" and musical "Into the Woods," were the
second most seen at 9 percent each.
The two films that lead all Academy Awards nominees with
nine nods a piece, the whimsical caper "The Grand Budapest
Hotel" and the dark satire "Birdman," have been seen by 8
percent and 4 percent, respectively.
A full 65 percent of respondents had not seen any of the 15
films cited in the survey.
The Oscars, to be presented at a ceremony on Feb. 22, will
be voted on by the 6,100 members of the Academy of Motion
Picture Arts and Sciences.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 2,385 Americans online and
has a credibility interval of plus or minus 2.3 percentage
points.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Andrew Hay)