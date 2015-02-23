LOS ANGELES Feb 23 Sunday's Oscars telecast
drew 36.6 million viewers on network ABC, a substantial drop
from last year that could be chalked up to what critics deemed a
long, lackluster show and narrow box office appeal among most of
the top nominees.
The show, hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris, attracted 16
percent fewer viewers than last year's telecast hosted by
comedian Ellen DeGeneres, according to data released by Nielsen
on Monday. Dark show business comedy "Birdman" won a leading
four Oscars, including best picture and best director.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chris Reese)