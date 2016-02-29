A woman reacts as she poses with a man dressed up as the Star Wars character Chewbacca outside the Dolby Theatre, the site of the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

LOS ANGELES The on-stage Oscar antics of "Star Wars" droids C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 may have charmed the Academy Awards audience, but "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" did not fare so well, failing to win any of its five nominations.

"The Force Awakens," which was released in December and is the top-grossing film of all time in the United States and Canada, lost out in categories across visual effects, editing, sound and score.

George Miller's post-apocalyptic action "Mad Max: Fury Road" swept the awards for film editing, sound editing and mixing, while indie sci-fi thriller "Ex Machina" won best visual effects.

"Star Wars" droids C-3PO, R2-D2 and new favorite BB-8 rolled onto the Oscars stage to congratulate "Star Wars" composer John Williams on his record 50th Oscar nomination. Williams, who has won five Academy Awards and is the second-most nominated individual after Walt Disney, lost out to veteran Italian composer Ennio Morricone for his "The Hateful Eight" score.

Morricone paid tribute to Williams in his acceptance speech.

"The Force Awakens," directed by J.J. Abrams, rebooted the "Star Wars" franchise, grossing more than $900 million in the U.S and Canada. Globally, it has crossed the $2 billion mark.

The film introduced a new adventure with a new generation of characters, led by Daisy Ridley's Rey and John Boyega's Finn, alongside veterans Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.

Ridley was on hand to announce the documentary winners at the Oscars.

"Star Wars" is owned by the Walt Disney Co, which also owns the ABC television network on which the Oscars are telecast.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, Editing by Sara Catania and Mary Milliken)