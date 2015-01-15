By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 15 What impact does an Oscar
nomination have on a film's prospects at the box office? Look no
further than "The Grand Budapest Hotel," a movie released 10
months ago that generated a flurry of phone calls from theater
owners to studio Fox Searchlight on Thursday morning.
Wes Anderson's quirky comedy scored nine Academy Award nods
on Thursday, including best picture, raising new interest in a
film that for months has been available on DVD and digital
formats.
The arthouse studio was arranging for overnight shipping to
15 to 30 theaters that requested the film, said Frank Rodriguez,
senior vice president and general sales manager for Fox
Searchlight, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"I'm at a loss for words for how happy we are for
'Budapest,'" Rodriguez said. "I don't think 'Budapest' would
have gotten any new (theater) bookings" without the Oscar
recognition."
The film has pulled in $59 million at U.S. and Canadian
theaters so far, according to tracking firm Rentrak.
Theater owners were also clamoring to schedule surreal
satire "Birdman," another offbeat Fox Searchlight release that
scored nine Oscar nominations. The film will double its reach
this weekend to about 450 theaters, Rodriguez said, and may play
in more than 1,000 the following weekend.
Fox Searchlight led all Hollywood studios with 20 total
Oscar nominations for "Birdman," "Grand Budapest Hotel" and
"Wild."
Small studio IFC Films had a breakthrough with its first
best picture nod for "Boyhood," director Richard Linklater's
coming-of-age tale filmed over 12 years with the same actors.
The studio, a unit of AMC Networks Inc, was founded
in 1999 principally to distribute independent movies and
documentaries financed by others, such as 2002's "My Big Fat
Greek Wedding."
"Boyhood" scored six Oscar nominations, and studio president
Jonathan Sehring called 2014 "a landmark year for IFC Films."
The film, already available on DVD and on-demand platforms,
will play at more than 100 theaters on Friday and expand in
coming weeks, Sehring said.
"We feel that there is still a large number of people who
haven't yet seen 'Boyhood' and would like to catch it on the big
screen," he said.
Oscar voters also delivered good news to Sony Pictures as it
recovers from a damaging cyber attack. Its arthouse division,
Sony Pictures Classics, collected 18 nominations, the most in
its history, for movies including best picture nominees
"Foxcatcher" and "Whiplash."
The Weinstein Company, lauded for running successful Oscar
campaigns, is again in the running with eight nominations for
World War Two biopic "The Imitation Game."
None of the best picture contenders has yet reached
blockbuster status in the United States and Canada.
"American Sniper," from Time Warner Inc's Warner
Bros, appears poised to enjoy an Oscar boost as it expands
nationwide and could eventually haul in $100 million
domestically, said Paul Dergarabedian, Rentrak senior media
analyst.
"For those films still in theaters, this opens up a whole
new world to them," he said.
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Gunna Dickson)