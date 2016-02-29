By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 28 Open Road Films, a small
movie producer founded by two theater chains just five years
ago, upstaged Hollywood's big studios on Sunday by winning the
coveted best picture award and a likely sales boost for its
Catholic Church scandal drama "Spotlight."
Voters for the film industry's top awards spread the
accolades among several films, including 20th Century Fox's
sweeping survival story "The Revenant," which won best
director, best cinematography and best actor for Leonardo
DiCaprio.
The most-honored film was "Mad Max: Fury Road" from Time
Warner Inc's Warner Bros., which took home six Oscars in
technical categories.
Movie studios mount multi-million-dollar campaigns for their
Oscar contenders. The awards lend prestige along with bragging
rights that the studios can use in advertising. Roughly 40
million people in the United States watch the Oscars telecast
each year.
The recognition is expected to lift theater, DVD and digital
sales of the winners, analysts said. Last year's winner,
"Birdman," sold $4.6 million worth of tickets after the award,
about 11 percent of its total sales, according to comScore data.
This year's best picture trophy is a major victory for Open
Road, formed in 2011 as a joint venture by Regal Entertainment
Group and AMC Entertainment. AMC is now owned by
Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, part of the
growing investment in Hollywood by Chinese companies.
Open Road's goal was to finance smaller-budget movies at a
time when big studios turned their focus to expensive
blockbusters. "Spotlight" was produced for about $20 million
with Participant Media, a company founded by former eBay
President Jeff Skoll to produce entertainment content that
inspires social change.
"Open Road and Participant Media have been great champions
of the film and for creating a different option for filmmakers,"
"Spotlight" producer Michael Sugar said backstage.
"Spotlight" has sold $61.8 million worth of tickets at
theaters worldwide.
"The Revenant," which has grossed a massive $404 million,
was perfectly timed to capitalize on awards buzz, said Paul
Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore. The film hit
theaters nationwide in January right before the Oscar
nominations and just after its Golden Globe wins. "It was able
to catch an awards season wave," Dergarabedian said.
Among other winners on Sunday, independent studio A24 won
three awards including best actress for "Room" star Brie Larson
and best documentary for "Amy." Walt Disney Co won two
Oscars, including best animated feature for Pixar's "Inside
Out."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)