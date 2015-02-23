(Adds quotes, details and background)
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 J.K. Simmons won the best
supporting actor Oscar on Sunday for playing a brutally
demanding jazz teacher who pushes a drummer to the edge in
"Whiplash."
It was the first Academy Award for the 60-year-old actor,
who had never been nominated before for an Oscar. He had been a
favorite to win for the film, after sweeping the supporting
actor category in all the major awards shows before Sunday.
Simmons thanked his wife and his children and then made a
family-centered plea to the audience and those watching at home.
"If I may, call your mom everybody, call your mom, call your
dad. If you're lucky enough to have a parent or two alive on
this planet, call them," Simmons said.
In his Oscar winning role, the actor portrayed a
sharp-tongued teacher named Fletcher at an elite music school
who does whatever it takes to make a promising drummer, played
by Miles Teller, fulfill his potential.
Fletcher goes as far as slapping the drummer in the face and
throwing a chair at his head, yet he commands the respect of his
students as he recounts jazz lore in a low-pitched voice.
Simmons, the son of a university professor of music, has
previously said that he believes his obtaining the role was an
instance of "kismet," or fate.
Simmons is known for playing another wise-cracking
authoritarian in newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson from the
"Spider-Man" franchise, a role he has reprised as a voice actor
in a number of animated television shows.
He also has played a neo-Nazi in HBO's prison drama "Oz"
and a psychiatrist in police procedural show "Law & Order," and
has been the face of Farmers Insurance in a number of
commercials.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler)