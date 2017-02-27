Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympic sponsor deal with IOC early
BERLIN, June 16 McDonald's and the International Olympic Committee have agreed to end the company's long-standing Olympic sponsorship three years early, the IOC said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Feb 26 Mahershala Ali won the best supporting actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a drug-dealing mentor to an impoverished black boy in the intimate independent drama "Moonlight."
Ali, 43, plays Juan, a drug dealer who takes a young black boy living in Miami with a drug-addict mother, under his wing.
It was the first Oscar win and nomination for Ali who was considered the frontrunner in the category after winning a slew of earlier awards for his performance.
Accepting the award on stage, Ali thanked his teachers.
"One thing that they consistently told me ... is that it wasn't about you," Ali said. "It's not about you. It's about these characters. You are in service to these stories and these characters."
In "Moonlight," Ali's Juan teaches young Chiron to swim and encourages him to not be weighed down by his environment but rather to carve his own destiny.
Ali also appeared in another Oscar-nominated movie this year, "Hidden Figures," in which he plays a U.S. colonel who woos Taraji P. Henson's black female mathematician in the 1960s.
The Oakland, California, actor is probably best known for playing former White House Chief of Staff Remy Danton in Netflix's political drama "House of Cards," and conniving Cottonmouth in Netflix's Marvel superhero series "Luke Cage."
Ali's career has spanned television, film and theater. He started out playing a doctor on TV series "Crossing Jordan" in 2001, and since then has had roles in dozens of projects including TV series "Treme" and "Alphas." (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra Maler)
HONG KONG, June 16 China Vanke, the country's No.2 homebuilder by sales, is in talks to join a Chinese consortium led by Hopu Investment Management and Hillhouse Capital Group to bid for Global Logistic Properties , three sources said.
By Nicole Pinto June 16 Among Southeast Asian markets, Philippine shares fell the most on Friday, dragged by industrials, while other markets in the region ended flat to lower, as investors continued to digest U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook on interest rates. "The regional currencies were weakening against the dollar after the nudge in U.S. interest rates. I think that is one of the leading indicators on why Asian equities trimmed their gains from morning's trade," said