LOS ANGELES, Feb 28, Alicia Vikander won the best supporting actress Oscar on Sunday for her portrayal of the wife of a transgender artist in "The Danish Girl."

It is the first Oscar for Swedish Vikander, 27, who had a breakout year in 2015 with starring roles in "Ex Machina" and "Testament of Youth." (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sandra Maler)