LOS ANGELES Jan 13 Director Michael Bay's special effects spectacle "Transformers: Age of Extinction" led all movies in ignominy with seven Razzie Awards nominations, including worst picture, screenplay and director.

Action fantasy film "The Legend of Hercules" and faith-based film "Saving Christmas" starring Kirk Cameron trailed close behind with six nods each for the year's "worst achievements in film," organizers of the 35th Golden Raspberry Awards said on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's formal announcement.

Winners of the Razzies, an annual tongue-in-cheek antidote to Hollywood's awards season, will be announced on Feb. 21, the eve of the Academy Awards.

"Transformers" was the fifth most popular film at the U.S. box office in 2014 with $245 million in ticket sales. It has earned more than $1 billion worldwide.

Worst picture nominees also include "Hercules," "Saving Christmas," action-comedy "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and thriller "Left Behind" starring Nicolas Cage.

Organizers called this year's batch of contenders the "cinematic equivalent of re-treaded tires."

Actress Cameron Diaz is up for the spray-painted golden raspberry statuettes as worst actress in romantic comedies "The Other Woman" and "Sex Tape" as well as worst supporting actress for "Annie." She shares a nod for worst screen combo with "Sex Tape" costar Jason Segel.

Seth MacFarlane also picked up multiple nods for his Western satire "A Million Ways to Die in the West," including worst actor, screen combo with Charlize Theron and worst director.

Kelsey Grammer earned a worst supporting actor nomination for four films this past year: "Expendables 3," "Legends of Oz," "Think Like a Man Too" and "Transformers."

Perennial Razzie favorite Adam Sandler only earned one nomination for his role in romantic comedy "Blended." His costar Drew Barrymore also scored a nod for her role.

The winner of a new category this year, the redeemer award, will be determined by online vote. The award will honor a past Razzie winner who has recently earned acclaim.

The nominees are Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Mike Myers, Keanu Reeves and Kristen Stewart.

The winners will be chosen by the members of the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, a group open to the public. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Andrew Hay)