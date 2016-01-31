LOS ANGELES The Screen Actors Guild awards for performances in film and television were presented on Saturday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of key winners:
MOVIES
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST
"Spotlight"
BEST ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"
BEST ACTRESS
Brie Larson, "Room"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Idris Elba, "Beasts of No Nation"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"
LIFE ACHIEVEMENT
Carol Burnett
TELEVISION
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA SERIES
"Downton Abbey"
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY SERIES
"Orange Is The New Black"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES
Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES
Viola Davis, "How To Get Away with Murder"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES
Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is The New Black"
BEST ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Idris Elba, "Luther"
BEST ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Queen Latifah, "Bessie"
