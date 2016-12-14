LOS ANGELES Dec 14 The cast of the movie "Manchester by the Sea" led the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations with four nods on Wednesday, including one for best ensemble, the guild's top prize.

The annual SAG awards, which honor the year's top achievements in film and television, are picked by more than 100,000 actors. The winners will be announced at a televised awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 29. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)