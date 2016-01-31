Jan 30 The cast of investigative journalism movie "Spotlight" won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday for best ensemble performance in a motion picture.

Also at the ceremony, Leonardo DiCaprio won the best actor award for pioneer-era drama "The Revenant," and Brie Larson won the best actress award for her portrayal of a woman held captive for years with a young son in "Room." (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)