LONDON, July 1 Boy band One Direction, singer
Lionel Richie and violinist Andre Rieu were among the winners at
the O2 Silver Clef Awards in London on Friday, an annual event
raising money for a British musical therapy charity.
One Direction, currently on a break, were named "Best Live
Act", the only award voted for by the public; Richie, Patti
Smith, Rieu and band Massive Attack were among the other
winners.
The event, which began in 1976, raises money for charity
Nordoff Robbins, which uses music therapy to help children and
adults.
(Reporting By Francis Maguire; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian)