LONDON, July 1 Singer Lionel Richie has some
words of encouragement for Argentinian footballer and Barcelona
striker Lionel Messi -- to take it "easy like Sunday morning".
Messi recently retired from international football after his
side lost against Chile in the final of the Copa America. The
29-year-old was seen in tears at the end of the game, having
missed a penalty in the decisive shootout.
"Yes, Lionel, just make it easy like Sunday morning. Don't
get all out of shape here," Richie said referring to lyrics from
his "Easy" song. "If I told you how many times I lost at the
Grammies and it only made me do one thing - get better. So, I'm
not even worried about my namesake - he's going to be just
fine...He's a winner obviously...I'm sure he's down right now
but he's a Lionel, he can't go wrong."
(Reporting By Francis Maguire)