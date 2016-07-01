LONDON, July 1 Singer Lionel Richie has some words of encouragement for Argentinian footballer and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi -- to take it "easy like Sunday morning".

Messi recently retired from international football after his side lost against Chile in the final of the Copa America. The 29-year-old was seen in tears at the end of the game, having missed a penalty in the decisive shootout.

"Yes, Lionel, just make it easy like Sunday morning. Don't get all out of shape here," Richie said referring to lyrics from his "Easy" song. "If I told you how many times I lost at the Grammies and it only made me do one thing - get better. So, I'm not even worried about my namesake - he's going to be just fine...He's a winner obviously...I'm sure he's down right now but he's a Lionel, he can't go wrong."

(Reporting By Francis Maguire)